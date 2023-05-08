Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-7 FA trains at EST [Image 6 of 9]

    1-7 FA trains at EST

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    05.09.2023

    Photo by Gertrud Zach 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Spc. Tristan Carr with 1st Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division shoots the M4A1 carbine at the Training Support Center Grafenwoehr Engagement Skills Trainer, Germany, May 9, 2023. 1-7 FA is among other units assigned to the 1ID, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, Americas forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

    USArmy
    7th ATC
    StrongerTogether
    USAREUR-AF

