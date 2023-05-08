1-7 FA trains at EST

U.S. Army Spc. Weston Rush with 1st Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division shoots the M4A1 carbine at the Training Support Center Grafenwoehr Engagement Skills Trainer, Germany, May 9, 2023. 1-7 FA is among other units assigned to the 1ID, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, Americas forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

