USS Anchorage Celebrates 10 Years

SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 7, 2023) – Capt. Daniel Keeler, commanding officer of amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23), left, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Airman Joel Kim, from Anchorage, Alaska, participate in a cake-cutting ceremony for the 10th anniversary of Anchorage’s commissioning, May 7, 2023. Anchorage commissioned May 4, 2013, in Anchorage, Alaska, and is the second U.S. Navy ship named after the largest city in Alaska. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks Anchorage and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tom Tonthat)

