An A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft from the 442d Fighter Wing at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., sits ready to launch from Thessaloniki Air Base, Greece, to perform close-air-support training with NATO partner nations as part of Exercise Defender Europe 23 on May 8, 2023. The speed, range, and maneuverability of airpower allows CAS assets to attack targets that enable the ground scheme of maneuver. When conditions for air operations are permissive, CAS can be conducted at any place and time friendly forces are in close proximity to enemy forces. Exercises such as DE23 help solidify relationships and build on time-tested alliances by improving interoperability and strengthening already established relationships with Allied and partnered nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Bob Jennings)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2023 Date Posted: 05.09.2023 06:06 Photo ID: 7784877 VIRIN: 230508-F-QV161-0165 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.95 MB Location: THESSALONIKI, GR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 442d Fighter Wing A-10s launch for first missions of DEFENDER 23 [Image 13 of 13], by MSgt Robert Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.