A crew chief from the 442d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., waits to recover a pair of A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft at Thessaloniki Air Base, Greece, after the pilots participated in close-air-support training with NATO partner nations as part of Exercise Defender Europe 23 on May 8, 2023. The speed, range, and maneuverability of airpower allows CAS assets to attack targets that enable the ground scheme of maneuver. When conditions for air operations are permissive, CAS can be conducted at any place and time friendly forces are in close proximity to enemy forces. Exercises such as DE23 help solidify relationships and build on time-tested alliances by improving interoperability and strengthening already established relationships with Allied and partnered nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Bob Jennings)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2023 Date Posted: 05.09.2023 06:06 Photo ID: 7784876 VIRIN: 230508-F-QV161-0209 Resolution: 4491x2988 Size: 2.44 MB Location: THESSALONIKI, GR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 442d Fighter Wing A-10s launch for first missions of DEFENDER 23 [Image 13 of 13], by MSgt Robert Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.