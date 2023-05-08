Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    442d Fighter Wing A-10s launch for first missions of DEFENDER 23 [Image 11 of 13]

    442d Fighter Wing A-10s launch for first missions of DEFENDER 23

    THESSALONIKI, GREECE

    05.08.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Robert Jennings 

    442d Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Crew chiefs from the 442d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., wait to recover a pair of A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft at Thessaloniki Air Base, Greece, after the pilots participated in close-air-support training with NATO partner nations as part of Exercise Defender Europe 23 on May 8, 2023. The speed, range, and maneuverability of airpower allows CAS assets to attack targets that enable the ground scheme of maneuver. When conditions for air operations are permissive, CAS can be conducted at any place and time friendly forces are in close proximity to enemy forces. Exercises such as DE23 help solidify relationships and build on time-tested alliances by improving interoperability and strengthening already established relationships with Allied and partnered nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Bob Jennings)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2023
    Date Posted: 05.09.2023 06:06
    Location: THESSALONIKI, GR 
