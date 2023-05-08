442d Fighter Wing A-10s launch for first missions of DEFENDER 23

A crew chief from the 442d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., salutes the pilot as he launches his A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft from Thessaloniki Air Base, Greece, on May 8, 2023. The speed, range, and maneuverability of airpower allows CAS assets to attack targets that enable the ground scheme of maneuver. When conditions for air operations are permissive, CAS can be conducted at any place and time friendly forces are in close proximity to enemy forces. Exercises such as DE23 help solidify relationships and build on time-tested alliances by improving interoperability and strengthening already established relationships with Allied and partnered nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Bob Jennings)

