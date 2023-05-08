1-7 FA, 1ID training at TSC Grafenwoehr

U.S. Army Pfc. Jaylon Vazquez, assigned to 1st Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division fires a Mk19 grenade machine gun at the Engagement Skills Trainer at the Training Support Center Grafenwoehr, Germany, May 3, 2023. 1-7 FA is among other units assigned to the 1ID, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, Americas forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

