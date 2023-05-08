Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-7 FA, 1ID training at TSC Grafenwoehr [Image 3 of 11]

    1-7 FA, 1ID training at TSC Grafenwoehr

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    05.03.2023

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division fire a Mk19 grenade machine gun at the Engagement Skills Trainer at the Training Support Center Grafenwoehr, Germany, May 3, 2023. 1-7 FA is among other units assigned to the 1ID, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, Americas forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2023
    Date Posted: 05.09.2023 05:09
    Photo ID: 7784784
    VIRIN: 230503-A-BS310-0118
    Resolution: 7633x5089
    Size: 33.08 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-7 FA, 1ID training at TSC Grafenwoehr [Image 11 of 11], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1-7 FA, 1ID training at TSC Grafenwoehr
    1-7 FA, 1ID training at TSC Grafenwoehr
    1-7 FA, 1ID training at TSC Grafenwoehr
    1-7 FA, 1ID training at TSC Grafenwoehr
    1-7 FA, 1ID training at TSC Grafenwoehr
    1-7 FA, 1ID training at TSC Grafenwoehr
    1-7 FA, 1ID training at TSC Grafenwoehr
    1-7 FA, 1ID training at TSC Grafenwoehr
    1-7 FA, 1ID training at TSC Grafenwoehr
    1-7 FA, 1ID training at TSC Grafenwoehr
    1-7 FA, 1ID training at TSC Grafenwoehr

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    deterrence
    1st ID
    USArmy
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT