1-7 FA, 1ID training at TSC Grafenwoehr

U.S. Army Sgt. Alonzo Dillard, left, and Sgt. Matthew Martin, assigned to 1st Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division familiarize themselves with the Mk 19 grenade machine gun at the Training Support Center Grafenwoehr, Germany, May 3, 2023. 1-7 FA is among other units assigned to the 1ID, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, Americas forward deployed corps in Europe.

(U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

