230507-N-DE439-1144 RED SEA (May 7, 2023) Seaman Mehki Dysonsmith signals the crew of dry cargo and ammunition ships USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3) during a replenishment-at-sea aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51), May 7, 2023, in the Red Sea. Arleigh Burke is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Almagissel Schuring)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2023 Date Posted: 05.09.2023 05:20 Photo ID: 7784746 VIRIN: 230507-N-DE439-1144 Resolution: 4196x2997 Size: 279.05 KB Location: RED SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arleigh Burke Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Almagissel Schuring, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.