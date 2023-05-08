Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arleigh Burke Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 5 of 5]

    Arleigh Burke Replenishment-at-Sea

    RED SEA

    05.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Almagissel Schuring 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230507-N-DE439-1144 RED SEA (May 7, 2023) Seaman Mehki Dysonsmith signals the crew of dry cargo and ammunition ships USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3) during a replenishment-at-sea aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51), May 7, 2023, in the Red Sea. Arleigh Burke is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Almagissel Schuring)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2023
    Date Posted: 05.09.2023 05:20
    Photo ID: 7784746
    VIRIN: 230507-N-DE439-1144
    Resolution: 4196x2997
    Size: 279.05 KB
    Location: RED SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arleigh Burke Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Almagissel Schuring, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Arleigh Burke Replenishment-at-Sea
    Arleigh Burke Replenishment-at-Sea
    Arleigh Burke Replenishment-at-Sea
    Arleigh Burke Replenishment-at-Sea
    Arleigh Burke Replenishment-at-Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Red Sea
    USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3)
    Replenishment-at-sea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT