Arleigh Burke Replenishment-at-Sea

230507-N-DE439-1141 RED SEA (May 7, 2023) Seaman Troy Sitter handles boxes aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) during a replenishment-at-sea with dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3), May 7, 2023, in the Red Sea. Arleigh Burke is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Almagissel Schuring)

