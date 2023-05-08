Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arleigh Burke Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 3 of 5]

    Arleigh Burke Replenishment-at-Sea

    RED SEA

    05.07.2023

    230507-N-DE439-1141 RED SEA (May 7, 2023) Seaman Troy Sitter handles boxes aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) during a replenishment-at-sea with dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3), May 7, 2023, in the Red Sea. Arleigh Burke is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Almagissel Schuring)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2023
    Date Posted: 05.09.2023 05:20
    Photo ID: 7784743
    VIRIN: 230507-N-DE439-1141
    Resolution: 4219x3014
    Size: 354.16 KB
    Location: RED SEA
    Red Sea
    USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3)
    Replenishment-at-sea

