230427-N-CD453-2062 YELLOW SEA (April 27, 2023) U.S. Army AH-64D/E Apache helicopters attached to the 5th Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, fly alongside Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) as the ship sails in formation with Republic of Korea Navy ships Sejong the Great-class guided-missile destroyer ROKS Sejong the Great (DDG 991), Daegu-class frigate ROKS Seoul (FFG-821), Gwangaetto the Great-class multipurpose destroyer ROKS Eulji Mundeok (DDH-972), Chungmugong Yi Sun-sin-class multipurpose destroyer ROKS Choe Yeong (DDH 981), and Ulsan-class frigate ROKS Cheongju, during Maritime Counter Special Operations Exercise (MCSOFEX) in the Yellow Sea, April 27. John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2023 03:56
|Photo ID:
|7784680
|VIRIN:
|230427-N-CD453-2062
|Resolution:
|4534x3239
|Size:
|3.11 MB
|Location:
|YELLOW SEA
This work, USS John Finn Conducts PHOTOEX with Republic of Korea Navy [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
