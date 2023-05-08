A CH-53 Super Stallion helicopter assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 362 (Rein.), 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), lands on the flight deck of amphibious transport dock USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), April 30, 2023, in the South China Sea. John P. Murtha is designed to field an integrated amphibious force that can support operational commanders around the globe with both strike and amphibious capabilities. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and John P. Murtha, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th MEU to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk)

