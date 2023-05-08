Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 U.S. Army Central Best Squad Competition teams conduct stress shoot exercise [Image 2 of 2]

    2023 U.S. Army Central Best Squad Competition teams conduct stress shoot exercise

    KUWAIT

    05.07.2023

    Photo by Capt. Luke Jean 

    U.S. Army Central   

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 2-130th Field Artillery Regiment complete a stress shooting exercise during the 2023 U.S. Army Central Best Squad Competition at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, May 8, 2023. USARCENT hosted squads from across the USARCENT area of responsibility in this year's competition. The 5-day competition tests squads on common Soldier tasks, physical fitness, and mental fortitude. The winner will progress to the FORSCOM Best Squad Competition to compete for the title of FORSCOM's Best Squad. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Luke Jean)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2023
    Date Posted: 05.09.2023 03:40
    VIRIN: 230508-A-SQ062-047
    This work, 2023 U.S. Army Central Best Squad Competition teams conduct stress shoot exercise [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Luke Jean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2023 U.S. Army Central Best Squad Competition teams conduct stress shoot excercise
    2023 U.S. Army Central Best Squad Competition teams conduct stress shoot exercise

