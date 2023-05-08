2023 U.S. Army Central Best Squad Competition teams conduct stress shoot excercise

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Brandon Lenners, 2-130th Field Artillery Regiment, leads his squad during a stress shooting exercise during the 2023 U.S. Army Central Best Squad Competition at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, May 8, 2023. USARCENT hosted squads from across the USARCENT area of responsibility in this year’s competition. The 5-day competition tests squads on common Soldier tasks, physical fitness, and mental fortitude. The winner will progress to the FORSCOM Best Squad Competition to compete for the title of FORSCOM's Best Squad. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Luke Jean)

