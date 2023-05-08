Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army APS-2 worksite in Zutendaal sends entire float bridge system to DEFENDER 2

    ZUTENDAAL, VLI, BELGIUM

    05.09.2023

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    DEFENDER 23 is a U.S. European Command directed multi-national, joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S. and NATO allies and partners. The large-scale movement of troops from the continental U.S for this exercise involve extensive support from each of the host nations, demonstrating the importance of ally and partner investment in European military readiness and defense. By rapidly drawing equipment from the 405th AFSB’s Army Prepositioned Stocks, U.S. Army Europe and Arica demonstrate its ability to quickly build and maintain expeditionary forces in Europe. Several media opportunities will occur during DEFENDER 23. Journalists interested in the opportunities or learning more about the exercise should email media@army.mil. Follow the latest news and information on DEFENDER 23 at www.europeafrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope (graphic by Susanne Goebel)

