FHA Operations: Offloading Cargo

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Ram Maharjan, a bulk fuel specialist with Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, secures a joint modular intermodal container during a foreign humanitarian aid exercise at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 8, 2023. An FHA provides critical resources to an area effected by crisis, such as a natural disaster. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher R. Lape)

