    FHA Operations: Offloading Cargo [Image 9 of 9]

    FHA Operations: Offloading Cargo

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.07.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Christopher Lape 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Ram Maharjan, a bulk fuel specialist with Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, secures a joint modular intermodal container during a foreign humanitarian aid exercise at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 8, 2023. An FHA provides critical resources to an area effected by crisis, such as a natural disaster. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher R. Lape)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2023
    Date Posted: 05.09.2023 02:31
    Photo ID: 7784580
    VIRIN: 230508-M-MJ391-1009
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 5.98 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    TAGS

    31st MEU
    CLB-31
    FHA
    JMIC

