U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Ram Maharjan, a bulk fuel specialist with Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, secures a joint modular intermodal container during a foreign humanitarian aid exercise at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 8, 2023. An FHA provides critical resources to an area effected by crisis, such as a natural disaster. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher R. Lape)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2023 02:31
|Photo ID:
|7784580
|VIRIN:
|230508-M-MJ391-1009
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|5.98 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FHA Operations: Offloading Cargo [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Christopher Lape, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
