USS Essex Sailors Receive Security Force Training

SAN DIEGO (May 2, 2023) Chief Gunner’s Mate Rene Garcia, assigned to Afloat Training Group San Diego, conducts a search on Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 3rd Class Elijah Lacy-Harvey, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), during security force training onboard BAE Systems shipyard in San Diego, May 2, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Richard E. Anglin)

