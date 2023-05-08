USS Essex Sailors Receive Security Force Training

SAN DIEGO (May 2, 2023) Chief Master-at-Arms Octavia Warrtleybanks, right, assigned to Afloat Training Group San Diego, gives security force training to Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) aboard the ship, May 2, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Richard E. Anglin)

