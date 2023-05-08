Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Essex Sailors Receive Security Force Training [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Essex Sailors Receive Security Force Training

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2023

    Photo by Seaman Richard Anglin 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    SAN DIEGO (May 2, 2023) Chief Master-at-Arms Octavia Warrtleybanks, right, assigned to Afloat Training Group San Diego, gives security force training to Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) aboard the ship, May 2, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Richard E. Anglin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2023
    Date Posted: 05.09.2023 00:17
    Photo ID: 7784548
    VIRIN: 230502-N-AH435-1035
    Resolution: 4449x2503
    Size: 1003.26 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex Sailors Receive Security Force Training [Image 5 of 5], by SN Richard Anglin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Essex Sailors Receive Security Force Training
    USS Essex Sailors Receive Security Force Training
    USS Essex Sailors Receive Security Force Training
    USS Essex Sailors Receive Security Force Training
    USS Essex Sailors Receive Security Force Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT