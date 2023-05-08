Members of the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron participated in the 2023 Hurricane Awareness Tour with our NOAA partners and the National Hurricane Center to highlight the importance of being prepared for the upcoming storm season. The HAT is typically held during National Hurricane Preparedness Week to emphasize what local and state resources are available for people to pre-plan in the event of a storm impact or the need to evacuate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jessica Kendziorek)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2023 Date Posted: 05.09.2023 00:13 Photo ID: 7784538 VIRIN: 230503-F-WF462-1076 Resolution: 7952x4472 Size: 11.42 MB Location: JACKSON, MS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 Hurricane Awareness Tour [Image 33 of 33], by Jessica Kendziorek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.