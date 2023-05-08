Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gulf Coast Hurricane Awareness Tour 2023 [Image 22 of 33]

    Gulf Coast Hurricane Awareness Tour 2023

    JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2023

    Photo by Jessica Kendziorek 

    403rd Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Joyce Hirai, 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron aerial reconnaissance weather officer, interviews with a media outlet during the 2023 Hurricane Awareness Tour. The 53rd WRS participates in the HAT with our NOAA partners and the National Hurricane Center to highlight the importance of being prepared for the upcoming storm season. The HAT is typically held during National Hurricane Preparedness Week to emphasize what local and state resources are available for people to pre-plan in the event of a storm impact or the need to evacuate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jessica Kendziorek)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2023
    Date Posted: 05.09.2023 00:13
    Location: JACKSON, MS, US 
    This work, Gulf Coast Hurricane Awareness Tour 2023 [Image 33 of 33], by Jessica Kendziorek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hurricane Hunters
    53rd WRS
    U.S. Air Force Reserve
    403rd Wing
    WeatherReady
    2023 HAT

