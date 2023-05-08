Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Port Visit in Busan, Republic of Korea [Image 11 of 11]

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Port Visit in Busan, Republic of Korea

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    JINHAE, Republic of Korea (April 20, 2023) – Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) pose for a photo with staff at the Jinhae Hope Children Home during a community relations project. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    This work, USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Port Visit in Busan, Republic of Korea [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Milius Conducts Port Visit in Busan, Republic of Korea

    Korea
    DESRON 15
    Port Visit
    Milius
    CTF 71

