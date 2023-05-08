USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Port Visit in Busan, Republic of Korea

JINHAE, Republic of Korea (April 20, 2023) – Lt. Daniel Lubega, a native of Huntsville, Alabama, and chaplain assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69), meets with Yunho Kyoung (left), director at Jinhae Hope Children Home, and Kyungmin Lee, chairman of the board at Jinhae Hope Children Home, during a community service project. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

