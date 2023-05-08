USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Port Visit in Busan, Republic of Korea

JINHAE, Republic of Korea (April 20, 2023) – Cryptologic Technician (Maintenance) 1st Class Andrew Morse, a native of Grand Rapids, Michigan, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69), volunteers at a community service project at Jinhae Hope Children Home. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

