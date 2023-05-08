USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Port Visit in Busan, Republic of Korea

BUSAN, Republic of Korea (April 20, 2023) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) arrives in Busan, Republic of Korea, for a scheduled port visit. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2023 22:22
|Photo ID:
|7784495
|VIRIN:
|230420-N-UA460-0665
|Resolution:
|5463x3492
|Size:
|917.94 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
USS Milius Conducts Port Visit in Busan, Republic of Korea
