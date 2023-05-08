USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Port Visit in Busan, Republic of Korea

EAST CHINA SEA (April 20, 2023) – Ensign Benjamin Frazier III, from Philadelphia, stands watch on the bridge aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) as the ship arrives in Busan, Republic of Korea, for a scheduled port visit. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

