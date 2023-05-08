Sailors from across the fleet are in Missouri for St. Louis Navy Week to emphasize the importance of the U.S. Navy to the state of Missouri and participate in various community events. Navy Weeks are designed to connect Americans with their Navy and showcase why today’s Navy is important to America’s prosperity and its national defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elexia Morelos)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2023 20:32
|Photo ID:
|7784439
|VIRIN:
|230508-N-QI593-1086
|Resolution:
|5927x3951
|Size:
|2.33 MB
|Location:
|ST. LOUIS, MO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, St. Louis Navy Week [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT