    St. Louis Navy Week [Image 3 of 4]

    St. Louis Navy Week

    ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Office of Community Outreach

    Sailors assigned to Navy Band Great Lakes, perform at the Missouri Botanical Gardens during Navy Week St. Louis. Sailors from across the fleet are in Missouri for St. Louis Navy Week to emphasize the importance of the U.S. Navy to the state of Missouri and participate in various community events. Navy Weeks are designed to connect Americans with their Navy and showcase why today’s Navy is important to America’s prosperity and its national defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elexia Morelos)

