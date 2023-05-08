Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flight Operations [Image 9 of 9]

    Flight Operations

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.07.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Airman Jayda Schmidt, from Vernon Center, Minnesota, assigned to the "Blacklions" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213, conducts routine maintenance on an F/A-18F Super Hornet on the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) flight deck, May 7, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2023
    Date Posted: 05.08.2023 19:45
    Photo ID: 7784317
    VIRIN: 230507-N-CO784-1560
    Resolution: 2304x3226
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Operations [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F/A-18F Super Hornet
    flight operations
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213
    Blacklions

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT