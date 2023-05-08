flight operations

Airman Jayda Schmidt, from Vernon Center, Minnesota, assigned to the "Blacklions" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213, conducts routine maintenance on an F/A-18F Super Hornet on the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) flight deck, May 7, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

