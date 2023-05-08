flight operations

Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) 2nd Class Devon Jackson, from Miami, assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, signals an aircraft is ready to launch on the flight deck, May 7, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

