flight operations

Aviation Machinist's Mate 3rd Class Shemar Mention, from Florence, Georgia, assigned to the "Tomcatters" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, conducts preflight checks on an F/A-18E Super Hornet on the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) flight deck, May 7, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

