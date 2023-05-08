Flight Operations

Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Jared Boykin, from Titusville, Florida, assigned to the "Tomcatters" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, conducts a pre-operation check onordnance on an F/A-18E Super Hornet on the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. FordÕs (CVN 78) flight deck, May 7, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. NavyÕs capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

