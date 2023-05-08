Sailors assigned to the "Spartans" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70 prepare to chock and chain an MH-60R Sea Hawk on the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) flight deck, May 7, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2023 Date Posted: 05.08.2023 19:45 Photo ID: 7784311 VIRIN: 230507-N-CO784-1066 Resolution: 2580x3612 Size: 1.24 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight Operations [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.