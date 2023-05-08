Flight Operations

Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 1st Class Jose Mejiacastro, from Cabana, El Salvador, directs an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the "Golden Warriors" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 87, on the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) flight deck, May 7, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

