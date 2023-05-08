Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Andersen AFB AAPIA Warrior of the Week [Image 2 of 2]

    Andersen AFB AAPIA Warrior of the Week

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    05.01.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    The Asian American Pacific Islander Association of Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, presents "AAPIA's Warrior of the Week". A weekly highlight of Airmen with Asian or Pacific Islander heritage for AAPIH Month. This week, Senior Airman Anuhea Makanani, 36th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management trainer, was nominated by the association. Makanani is a native Hawaiian from the state of Hawaii. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

