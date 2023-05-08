Andersen AFB AAPIA Warrior of the Week

The Asian American Pacific Islander Association of Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, presents "AAPIA's Warrior of the Week". A weekly highlight of Airmen with Asian or Pacific Islander heritage for AAPIH Month. This week, Senior Airman Anuhea Makanani, 36th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management trainer, was nominated by the association. Makanani is a native Hawaiian from the state of Hawaii. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

