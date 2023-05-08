Andersen AFB AAPIA Warrior of the Week

The Asian American Pacific Islander Association of Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, presents "AAPIA's Warrior of the Week". A weekly highlight of Airmen with Asian or Pacific Islander heritage for AAPIH Month. This week, Senior Airman John Allen, 36th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander support staff supervisor, was nominated by the association. Allen is from the island of Kosrae within the Federated States of Micronesia, he is also proud of growing up in the state of Texas. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

