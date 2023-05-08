Engineering Maintenance

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 6, 2023) Sailors, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), perform a spot check in the ship’s engine room, May 6, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) is conducting a scheduled deployment in the Atlantic Ocean. The GRFCSG provides an inherently flexible naval force capable of deploying across combatant commands to meet emerging missions, deter potential adversaries, reassure allies and partners, enhance security and guarantee the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

