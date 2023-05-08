ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 6, 2023) Sailors, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), lift up the life nets after a passenger transfer, May 6, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) is conducting a scheduled deployment in the Atlantic Ocean. The GRFCSG provides an inherently flexible naval force capable of deploying across combatant commands to meet emerging missions, deter potential adversaries, reassure allies and partners, enhance security and guarantee the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2023 Date Posted: 05.08.2023 18:10 Photo ID: 7784192 VIRIN: 230506-N-NS135-1048 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.71 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.