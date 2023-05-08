Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Operations [Image 3 of 5]

    Flight Operations

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.06.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 6, 2023) Sailors, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), lift up the life nets after a passenger transfer, May 6, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) is conducting a scheduled deployment in the Atlantic Ocean. The GRFCSG provides an inherently flexible naval force capable of deploying across combatant commands to meet emerging missions, deter potential adversaries, reassure allies and partners, enhance security and guarantee the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2023
    Date Posted: 05.08.2023 18:10
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    2nd Fleet
    Deployment
    USS Ramage (DDG 61)
    Carrier Strike Group 12

