Whiskey inbound

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 55th Rescue Generation Squadron and 55th Rescue Squadron pose for a group photo in front of an HH-60W Jolly Green II at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 3, 2023. More Jolly Green IIs will be arriving throughout 2023 and 2024 to the 55th RQS as their current HH-60G Pave Hawks are phased out. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)
