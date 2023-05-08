Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Whiskey inbound [Image 7 of 11]

    Whiskey inbound

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 55th Rescue Generation Squadron and 55th Rescue Squadron work together to unload equipment from an HH-60W Jolly Green II at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 3, 2023. This is the first of many Jolly Green IIs that will be acquired by the 55th RQS as they begin phasing out the HH-60G Pave Hawks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2023
    Date Posted: 05.08.2023 17:38
    Photo ID: 7784177
    VIRIN: 230503-F-AL288-1049
    Resolution: 4510x3221
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Whiskey inbound [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Whiskey inbound
    Whiskey inbound
    Whiskey inbound
    Whiskey inbound
    Whiskey inbound
    Whiskey inbound
    Whiskey inbound
    Whiskey inbound
    Whiskey inbound
    Whiskey inbound
    Whiskey inbound

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Whiskey inbound

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rescue
    DMAFB
    55th RQS
    55th RGS
    HH-60W Jolly Green

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT