Whiskey inbound

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 55th Rescue Generation Squadron and 55th Rescue Squadron work together to unload equipment from an HH-60W Jolly Green II at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 3, 2023. This is the first of many Jolly Green IIs that will be acquired by the 55th RQS as they begin phasing out the HH-60G Pave Hawks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

