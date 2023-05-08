Two crew chiefs assigned to the 55th Rescue Generation Squadron approach an HH-60W Jolly Green II at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 3, 2023. The Jolly Green II will be fully integrated into the 55th Rescue Squadron by 2024 as their HH-60G Pave Hawks are phased out. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2023 17:38
|Photo ID:
|7784175
|VIRIN:
|230503-F-AL288-1040
|Resolution:
|4270x2669
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
This work, Whiskey inbound [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
