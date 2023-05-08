Date Taken: 05.07.2023 Date Posted: 05.08.2023 17:10 Photo ID: 7784107 VIRIN: 230507-A-VI567-0005 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 11.77 MB Location: FORT SHERIDAN, IL, US

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Luedeman and Jackson close the CEMARSG COC Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by LTC William Geddes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.