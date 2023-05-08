Col. Rodger (Dale) Jackson, incoming Central Medical Area Readiness Support Group commander, presents his remarks at the CEMARSG change of command ceremony held at Fort Sheridan, Illinois May 7, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2023 17:10
|Photo ID:
|7784106
|VIRIN:
|230507-A-VI567-0004
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|12.33 MB
|Location:
|FORT SHERIDAN, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Jackson presents his remarks [Image 5 of 5], by LTC William Geddes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Central Medical Area Readiness Support Group Change of Command
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT