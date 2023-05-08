Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Luedeman passes Colors to Collard [Image 1 of 5]

    Luedeman passes Colors to Collard

    FORT SHERIDAN, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2023

    Photo by Lt. Col. William Geddes 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    Col. Larry (Jeff) Luedeman, outgoing Central Medical Area Readiness Support Group commander, passes the CEMARSG Colors to Brig. Gen. Thad Collard, Army Reserve Medical Command Deputy Commanding General, at the CEMARSG change of command ceremony held at Fort Sheridan, Illinois May 7, 2023.

    Date Taken: 05.07.2023
    Date Posted: 05.08.2023 17:10
    Photo ID: 7784103
    VIRIN: 230507-A-VI567-0001
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 11.17 MB
    Location: FORT SHERIDAN, IL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Luedeman passes Colors to Collard [Image 5 of 5], by LTC William Geddes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Reserve Medical Command
    America's Army Reserve

