Gun Qualification

Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Nicholas Clements, from Cortland, Ohio, assigned to the Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) aircraft intermediate maintenance department, qualifies on a M9 service pistol on the aircraft elevator, May 6, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maxwell Orlosky)

