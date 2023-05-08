Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Nicholas Clements, from Cortland, Ohio, assigned to the Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) aircraft intermediate maintenance department, qualifies on a M9 service pistol on the aircraft elevator, May 6, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maxwell Orlosky)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2023 16:51
|Photo ID:
|7784100
|VIRIN:
|230506-N-II168-1048
|Resolution:
|6000x3376
|Size:
|947.35 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gun Qualification [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
