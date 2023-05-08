Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gun Qualification [Image 3 of 4]

    Gun Qualification

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.06.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Nicholas Clements, from Cortland, Ohio, assigned to the Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) aircraft intermediate maintenance department, qualifies on a M9 service pistol on the aircraft elevator, May 6, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maxwell Orlosky)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2023
    Date Posted: 05.08.2023 16:51
    Photo ID: 7784100
    VIRIN: 230506-N-II168-1048
    Resolution: 6000x3376
    Size: 947.35 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gun Qualification [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Gun Qualifications
    Gun Qualification
    Gun Qualification
    Gun Qualification

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Gerald R. Ford
    US Navy
    GRF
    II168

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT