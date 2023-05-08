Army Reserve senior leader helps Our Community Salutes, FDU welcome enlistees

Dozens of new recruits were sworn in to the military May 3 during the Our Community Salutes’ 7th Annual High School Enlistee Recognition Ceremony at Fairleigh Dickinson University in Madison, New Jersey. Maj. Gen. Rodney Faulk, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, was a featured speaker during the event, and also administered the Oath of Enlistment to the new recruits. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th RD Public Affairs)

