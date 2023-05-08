Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve senior leader helps Our Community Salutes, FDU welcome enlistees [Image 3 of 4]

    Army Reserve senior leader helps Our Community Salutes, FDU welcome enlistees

    MADISON, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris 

    99th Readiness Division

    Dozens of new recruits were sworn in to the military May 3 during the Our Community Salutes’ 7th Annual High School Enlistee Recognition Ceremony at Fairleigh Dickinson University in Madison, New Jersey. Maj. Gen. Rodney Faulk, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, was a featured speaker during the event, and also administered the Oath of Enlistment to the new recruits. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th RD Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2023
    Date Posted: 05.08.2023 15:47
    VIRIN: 230503-A-VX676-001
    Location: MADISON, NJ, US 
    all-volunteer force
    Our Community Salutes
    99th Readiness Division
    99th RD
    Rodney Faulk
    Fairleigh Dickinson University

