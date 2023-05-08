DCSA's Dr. Joseph Wolemonwu on Public Service - a Public Service Recognition Week Perspective

I started my public service career with the U.S. Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration in 2011 and in 2013, I was lucky to be selected to work for the Defense Security Service (DSS) – now DCSA.
Public service to me is simply giving back through dedicated service to others. The work we do can be accomplished in the corporate sector with more remuneration but I desire to give back through my service.
It’s a basic understanding that working in public service will probably not make you a millionaire as an individual. With that in mind, I have continued to put in my best as a public servant, and I view my career here as a great opportunity. I have humbly spent almost 11 years as a career public servant, and I am grateful for the opportunity to be part of what is far greater than me.
Through the years of my career at DCSA, I have come to know and appreciate many great public servants, whom I can truly call my friends and family, and I have learned a lot from them. These great individuals have mentored me and are willing to share words of wisdom any day to keep me focused.
